Dee Dee Gatton does a vegetarian take on a family-favorite Filipino dish

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - WBTV’s Family Recipes series is back for another holiday season! Dee Dee Gatton stops by the QC Kitchen to make her vegetarian take on a Filipino dish she’d eat with her family. Want to make your own to share with your family? Keep scrolling for everything you need to know to make this delicious vegetarian pancit.

INGREDIENTS

• 1 lb pancit bihon rice noodles

• ½ tbsp minced garlic

• 1 medium-sized chopped onion

• 1 cup julienned carrot

• 1 cup julienned celery

• 1 cup julienned green beans

• 2 tbsp soy sauce

• 1 cup vegetable broth

• ¼ tsp pepper

• ¼ tsp salt

INSTRUCTIONS

• In a wok (Filipino kawali) or any deep pan sauté onion and garlic

• Add the carrots, celery and green beans

• Add the broth and simmer for 2 minutes

• Remove all ingredients in the pot except for the liquid

• Add the pancit bihon (make sure to first soak in warm water for 10 minutes)

• Cook until liquid evaporates completely

• Put back vegetables

• Season with soy sauce, salt and pepper

• Serve hot and enjoy!

