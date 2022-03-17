Celebrating 50 years at St. Patrick Cathedral

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We’ve been talking about St. Patrick’s Day and there’s a celebration going on all week at St. Patrick Cathedral in Charlotte.

The cathedral, along with the Charlotte Dioceses, is celebrating 50 years with something special.

They are lighting up St. Patrick Cathedral by projecting colorful and artistic images of the church’s stained-glass windows across the entire façade – and inviting the community over to enjoy it.

The stained-glass windows are original and 83 years old. They depict scenes from the life of Christ and were crafted by a German artist who studied under Louis Tiffany, the famous art nouveau designer and son of Charles Tiffany of jewelry store fame.

The 3-D laser projections of the stained-glass windows make them larger than life and bring a whole new dimension to his artistry.

Patricia Guilfoyle is the editor of the Catholic News Herald and a parishioner of St. Patrick Cathedral. She joined us to talk about this one-of-a-kind experience.

