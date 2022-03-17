Peabo Bryson, R&B legend, to perform in Charlotte on March 19th

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - R&B legend Peabo Bryson is coming to the Queen City! He’ll be performing on March 19, 2022, at the Knight Theater in Charlotte.

The Grammy-award winner, known for hits like “Feel the Fire,” Disney’s “Beauty & the Beast” and “A Whole New World” from Aladdin, sat down with Cheryl Brayboy to share the secret to his longevity as a performer.

Music and video support in our interview were provided by Peabo Bryson and Guardian Angel Music.

His work spans four decades!

Peabo says success begins and ends with bravery, spirituality, and hard work.

