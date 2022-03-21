CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s a chance to discover some books you may not otherwise know about while also discovering some of the Queen City’s history.

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Library’s 2022 Community Read Program is underway. It encourages the community to come together, read a signature book and participate in discussions about relevant topics and themes.

Upcoming signature author visits include AJ Mayhew, author of “Tomorrow’s Bread,” set in Charlotte’s former Brooklyn community, on March 23, and Ibi Zoboi on March 30.

Meryle Leonard, the assistant director of outreach for Charlotte Mecklenburg Library, talked to us about this year’s program.

