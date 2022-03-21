Students working with Charlotte Hornets’ Kelly Oubre Jr. to develop fashion line

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A group of students are teaming up with one Charlotte Hornets player to develop a fashion line.

Members of the Governor’s Village STEM Academy are collaborating with player Kelly Oubre Jr. on this fashion line.

Oubre is known for his style and even developed his own fashion line.

The students are being assisted by Charlotte-based Digi-Bridge to print their designs and submit them Oubre for feedback.

