Biltmore Blooms kicks off in April

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Spring is here and those gardens will be blooming soon.

Plus, Biltmore Blooms start in just a couple of weeks!

Running April through May 26, Biltmore Blooms transforms the gardens and grounds while offering complimentary wine tastings at the winery. The work of impressionist painters will be on display on the property during the spring.

There’s also an array of outdoor activities, shops and restaurants to enjoy.

LeeAnn Donnelly is the senior public relations manager at Biltmore and she joined us to talk about this and more that’s happening at Biltmore.

