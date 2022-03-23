CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We may be in the middle of March Madness, but men’s and women’s basketball isn’t the only NCAA tournament happening right now.
The 2022 National Collegiate Men’s and Women’s Fencing Championships start Thursday.
So, it’s a great time for QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy to learn a thing or two about the sport with the folks at Charlotte Fencing Academy.
They call it modern day sword fighting. We’re learning all about fencing with the folks at the Charlotte Fencing Academy. #fencing #NCAAFencing @cherylbrayboy @WBTVKristenM @MaryKingTV pic.twitter.com/fcUqnC48Tr— QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) March 23, 2022
Related: Students working with Charlotte Hornets’ Kelly Oubre Jr. to develop fashion line
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.