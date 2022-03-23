‘49ers 4 Life’ blood drive coming to UNC Charlotte’s campus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We’ve talked before about the blood supply shortage because of the pandemic but the American Red Cross considers it a blood supply crisis.

It’s the worst blood shortage in over a decade.

Blood drives are coming back and there’s one Thursday at UNC Charlotte.

The 49ers 4 Life blood drive is taking place on campus at the Popp Martin Student Union on March 24, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The goal is to get 250 donations. You do not have to be a UNCC student or faculty/staff member to sign up.

Before giving blood, you should:

Get a good night’s sleep

Drink an extra 16 oz of water

Eat an iron-rich meal that’s low in fat

Maya Franklin with the Red Cross joined us with UNCC student Zeal Patel for more information on how you can donate.

Related: What are the most common cancers and who should be screened?

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.