‘49ers 4 Life’ blood drive coming to UNC Charlotte’s campus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We’ve talked before about the blood supply shortage because of the pandemic but the American Red Cross considers it a blood supply crisis.
It’s the worst blood shortage in over a decade.
Blood drives are coming back and there’s one Thursday at UNC Charlotte.
The 49ers 4 Life blood drive is taking place on campus at the Popp Martin Student Union on March 24, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The goal is to get 250 donations. You do not have to be a UNCC student or faculty/staff member to sign up.
Before giving blood, you should:
- Get a good night’s sleep
- Drink an extra 16 oz of water
- Eat an iron-rich meal that’s low in fat
Maya Franklin with the Red Cross joined us with UNCC student Zeal Patel for more information on how you can donate.
Related: What are the most common cancers and who should be screened?
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.