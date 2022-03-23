Charity League of Charlotte’s spring luncheon happening Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Charity League of Charlotte has a big luncheon coming up Thursday and some big plans for helping the community throughout the year.

Charity League just closed out its centennial year in 2021. They’re hosting their spring luncheon on Thursday, with our own Kristen Miranda serving as the host.

Tina Spencer, director of development for the Charity League of Charlotte, stopped by to talk about the luncheon and the league’s plans for 2022.

