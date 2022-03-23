Tracking the ups and downs of inflation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It seems like anywhere you go there’s sticker shock.

Even delivery and ride share companies are adding surcharges, costing you even more.

The Labor Department’s February report showed prices overall are up 7.9% over last year. That’s the fastest increase since January of 1982.

Grocery prices are up 8.6% over last year, so it’s significantly more expensive to feed your family now than it used to be.

Gas prices are up about 24% over the past month, and 53% over the past year.

Americans are reacting to that by parking their cars more. A new survey showed more than half of us plan to change how much we drive now that gas is over $4 per gallon.

Mark Henry with Alloy Wealth Management joined us to help us deal with these rising costs.

