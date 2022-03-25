CRAFT Guild prepares for first-ever CRAFT Fest showcasing local fiber artists

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - On QC@3, we talked about the Inaugural CRAFT Fest - an event put on by local fiber artists.

The festival takes place at the Sleepy Poet Antique Mall at 6424 South Boulevard in Charlotte on Saturday and Sunday, March 26-27.

The event is free and open to the public. The festival will feature vendors, a viewers-choice art show, classes and demonstrations and food trucks.

WEBSITE: CRAFT Fest website | CRAFT Guild website

SOCIAL MEDIA: https://www.instagram.com/wecraftclt/

The CRAFT Guild is a collection of fiber artists who meet up regularly to hang out, encourage one another and teach each other new skills. Many members started learning fiber arts during COVID.

They also are known to Yarn Bomb South End, Plaza Midwood, NoDA and more. Charlotte is Creative introduced us to them when they covered the van outside Town Brewing. They worked with artists from across the city, country and world to do that.

Now, they’re having their first festival this weekend.

Charlotte is Creative provided them both a HUG grant of $250 and a Helping Hand HUG Grant (credit to the Charlotte Community ToolBank) to help them prepare their first festival, which will be at the new Sleepy Poet Antique Mall on South Boulevard this Saturday and Sunday.

What can people expect? CRAFT Fest will feature:

A viewers-choice art show

Vendor booths

Live skills demonstrations

Crafting classes

Food trucks

And, if you get the urge to pick up knitting needles or crochet hooks and join the gang, you can sign up to join the Guild while you’re at the event.

The rain-or-shine festival is free and open to the public from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and 12 p.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.

