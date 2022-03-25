Registration opens for the 21st annual 24 Hours of Booty charity cycling and walking event

Participants have the opportunity to sign up for the in-person or virtual “UnLooped” event.

By Andrew Barnett

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The 24 Foundation opened registration for its signature fundraiser – the 21st Annual 24 Hours of Booty charity non-competitive cycling and walking event – on Thursday, March 24.

Those who sign up on March 24 will save 24 percent off their registration. Use discount code: REG24.

The 21st year of 24 Hours of Booty presented by Levine Cancer Institute will take place from 7 p.m. Friday, July 29 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 30.

The in-person event will take place on the “Booty Loop” in Charlotte’s Myers Park neighborhood.

24 Hours of Booty is not a race or an endurance event.

Riders and walkers can set their own mileage goals and get on and off the police-secured course as much as they would like throughout the 24 hours.

All cycling and walk participants must register (individually or with a team) online at 24foundation.org.

In the past 21 years, 24 Foundation events with more than 26,000 participants have raised more than $25 million to support local and national cancer navigation and survivorship programs and services.

Local cancer beneficiaries include: Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute and Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital and Queens University of Charlotte.

For more information, visit http://www.24foundation.org.

