CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A new brewery is coming to Charlotte in the near future.

Hippin Hops Brewery, which started in Atlanta, posted blueprints of the new location on its Instagram, tagging the NoDa area.

Hippin Hops is a Black-owned entity and also features a whiskey lounge.

