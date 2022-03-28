Sneeze alert! Here are the most common allergy symptoms

Spring is in the air and so is the pollen.

It’s that time of year when everything is covered in a yellow layer and everyone is sneezing.

As spring continues, it’s important to know what the common allergy symptoms are, and how we can tell the difference between allergies and COVID-19.

Plus, what are the best over-the-counter medicines and remedies available?

Morgan Peterson, a family nurse practitioner with Novant Health, talked all things allergies with us this morning.

