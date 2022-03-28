Special NCIS crossover episode to air tonight on CBS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you’re a fan of criminal investigation shows, or the NCIS series in particular, tonight is your night.

CBS will air a special NCIS crossover episode where agents from NCIS will be called to the Aloha State and will work with members of the NCIS: Hawai’i team.

Katrina Law, who plays Jessica Knight in NCIS, and Jason Antoon, who plays Ernie Malik in NCIS: Hawai’i, chatted with the QC Life team to preview the big event.

The crossover episode will begin at 9 p.m. and will continue at 10 p.m. on CBS.

