Gas prices down slightly from last week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If it’s been a few days since you stopped at the gas station and you’re planning to fill up soon, we have some good news ... sort of.

It may be slow, but gas prices are dropping.

The current national average is $4.24 a gallon, which is down a penny from a week ago.

Prices in North Carolina fell 5 cents to an average of $4.03 a gallon, while prices dropped 3 cents in South Carolina to $3.93.

So, is this the new trend? Will the prices keep going down?

Tiffany Wright with AAA of the Carolinas joined us to provide some answers.

