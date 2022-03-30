Lydia’s Loft Prom Closet is helping students go to prom

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Fancy gowns with sequins and gems or fresh-pressed tuxedoes, prom season is here.

Now there’s a way for more students to enjoy their special night without blowing the budget.

Lydia’s Prom Closet has been serving the community for 12 years. Pandemic has changed the way we do things, but it has not changed how the prom closet serves our young community.

The prom closet has provided formal dresses, shoes and accessories for young people in the greater Charlotte area.

Lydia’s Prom Closet is a self-founded ministry housed in the education building of First Baptist Church of Huntersville.

