CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you can’t make it to the South Carolina fair, you’ll get another chance to at least try the foods.

For a second year, the fair will host its Spring Fair Food Drive-through event.

Favorite fair foods will be available for purchase from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, through Sunday, April 24.

Find details on scstatefair.org and follow @scstatefair on social media.

Related: Historic Mint Hill barn is being refurbished

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.