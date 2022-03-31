Bruce Willis diagnosis shines spotlight on aphasia

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - What is aphasia?
It’s a question many are asking after “Die Hard” star Bruce Willis’ family announced he was stepping away from his acting career after being diagnosed with the disease, which causes loss of the ability to understand or express speech.
Dr. Ziad Hage, a neurologist at Novant Health, joined us to talk about what aphasia is, what causes it, what the symptoms are and how it’s treated.
Related: Bruce Willis, diagnosed with aphasia, steps away from acting
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.