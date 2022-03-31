What happened to Trevor’s pants? New episode of ‘Ghosts’ should answer the question

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s perhaps the biggest mystery on the CBS comedy “Ghosts;” what happened to Trevor’s pants?

If you haven’t seen the show yet, it’s about a group of ghosts living in this old home. A young couple inherits it and the wife can actually see and hear the ghosts.

All of the ghosts look the way they did at the moment they died. And for one ghost – Trevor - that means no pants.

It’s never been addressed until now.

Thursday night’s episode is going to hopefully answer all of our questions.

Earlier this week, we got the chance to talk to Trevor himself, Asher Grodman, about what makes this show so special.

Related: Grammy-nominated KJ Scriven performs ahead of Sunday’s awards show

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.