Charlotte comedian Burpie to take the stage at Rhythm and Laughter show

The event happens Friday, April 1, from 7:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m. at the QC Sound Stage , located at 3049 Scott Futrell Drive in Charlotte.

By Andrew Barnett

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Charlotte comedian Burpie is one of the funniest people in the Queen City, and he’s taking his talents to the stage once again.

You may know him as a radio personality on Power 98 FM’s Larry and the Morning Maddhouse show - but he’s also been featured on Nick Cannon’s Wild ‘n’ Out show.

Burpie will take the stage at the Rhythm and Laughter comedy show and concert starring Lyfe Jennings and co-hosted by comedians Marcus Combs & Ambrose Jones III.

Andrew Barnett is a young writer from Alabama. A lifetime music lover and enthusiast. He has been writing for years and has published several places ranging from AllHipHop.com to Raycom Media’s Digital Hub before joining WBTV. He writes about any and everything, from news and politics to music and sports, and is a lover of research and learning.