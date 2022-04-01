Charlotte SHOUT! returns to uptown for first time since 2019

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s a chance to check out some amazing art and sculptures, and have some fun with the entire family.

Charlotte SHOUT! is back and it starts Friday.

It’s the first time the multi-week festival has been in uptown Charlotte since 2019! It runs from April 1 through April 17.

QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy was there getting a look around.

Go to the festival’s website for a complete list of events.

