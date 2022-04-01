Checking out some of the offerings at Huntersville’s Girl Supply

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy was out in the community checking out Girl Supply in Huntersville.

Her first stop was at Confetti Castle, “an experiential retail celebration” created by the team at Girl Tribe Co. It has a number of awesome balloon designs and bouquets that are featured for special events.

The second stop is Vestique Boutique, where we learned how the owner got started on the creative side. Cheryl even learned how to make jewerly.

