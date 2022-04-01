The High Point Market is set to open this weekend

HIGH POINT, N.C. (QC Life) – A popular trade show is returning to High Point this weekend.

The High Point Market, which specializes in furniture and home decor accessories, will open Saturday.

The event takes place twice a year – once in the spring and once in the fall – drawing in hundreds of thousands of North Carolinians each time.

The QC Life team caught up with Tom Conley, the President and CEO of High Point Market, along with interior designer Thom Filicia this week to find out more about the designer’s dream event.

To hear what each had to say, and to learn about the hottest interior-design trends, watch our segments from Friday’s show!

