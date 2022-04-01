JazzArts Charlotte presents its 16th Season of the JAZZ ROOM concert series

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - · JazzArts Charlotte is thrilled to be presenting its 16th Season of the JAZZ ROOM Concert Series.

April is Jazz Appreciation Month, and JazzArts will kick off the celebration by presenting 2022 NEA Jazz Master, alto saxophonist Big Chief Donald Harrison Jr, and his band from New Orleans (Fri-Sat, April 8-9) at the Blumenthal Stage Door Theater.

Tickets are available at BlumenthalArts.org

Donald Harrison Jr. is a world-renowned music educator and he will be teaching a free jazz student workshop on Saturday, April 9th, 11am, at the Blumenthal Stage Door Theater.

Participants are encouraged to register on our website and bring their instruments.

