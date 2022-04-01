Risk versus the reward of pregnancy after age 35

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - More and more studies over the last few years have found that many women are waiting longer to have babies.

A study by the Centers for Disease Control in 2018 found many women were waiting until their 30s -even 40s - before having children.

And while things like careers and financial stability may play a role in that decision, there are physical considerations too.

Dr. Philomena Salvemini is an OB/GYN with Novant Health Southeast. She joined us to talk about why more women are waiting longer to have kids.

She also discusses some of the health risks, as well as health rewards.

Related: Latest recommendations for colon cancer screenings

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.