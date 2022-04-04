Getaways in North Carolina for micro trips

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Maybe you’re ready to get back out there and do some traveling, but you could also be working with a budget and limited PTO days following the height of the pandemic.

QC @ 3 was joined by Ashley Rice, a local travel blogger who shared some tips for those ready to get out there.

She gave tips on weekend getaways in NC, how to travel more with a full-time job, using credit card points to travel for cheap/free and tips for saving money while traveling.

You can follow her journeys on her website here.

