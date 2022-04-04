Learning hiking safety with the Carolina Mountain Club

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The weather is warming up and that means many are getting back outdoors and hitting the trails.
So whether you’re a seasoned hiker or just looking to explore, there are plenty of trails around the state to enjoy.
Tom Weaver and Brenda Worley of the Carolina Mountain Club are bringing us some hiking safety tips.
Here are a few:
- Bring map for the area where you are hiking
- Let someone know where you are going and when you plan to return
- Bring enough water and snacks
- Wear layers if hiking in the mountains where it is cooler in the morning and warmer in the afternoon
- Wear sturdy shoes
- In your pack have a headlamp or flashlight
- First aid kit 5
