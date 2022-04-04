Making Bao and Broth’s chicken miso ramen for National Ramen Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Bao and Broth’s chef and owner, Larry Schreiber, will be in our kitchen preparing their signature chicken miso ramen for National Ramen Day.
Here’s everything you need to make it at home.
Miso Paste (makes 4 to 5 portions)
Ingredients
- 1 tbs Chopped Ginger
- 1 tbs Chopped Garlic
- 1 tbs Chopped Scallions
- 1 oz Mirin
- 1 oz Soy Sauce
- ¼ tsp Arbol chili powder or cayenne powder
- 1 oz Tahini paste
- 1 tbs Cooking oil
- 5 oz White miso paste
Instructions
- In a small saucepot put ginger, garlic, scallions, and cooking oil
- Sauté until fragrant
- Add the rest of the ingredients
- Warm through and blend with stick blender
- Cool and reserve or make finished broth
Miso Broth Per Portion
Ingredients
- 10 oz Chicken Broth (low sodium )
- 2 oz Prepared Miso Paste
Instructions
- Bring stock to boil
- Add prepared miso paste
- Blend with stick blender
To complete
- Cook noodles to package instructions.
- Put broth in a bowl
- Place well-strained noodles in a bowl.
- Garnish with toppings, roasted chicken, corn, bamboo shoots, scallions and burnt garlic oil.
- Enjoy!
