Making Bao and Broth’s chicken miso ramen for National Ramen Day

Bao and Broth’s chef and owner, Larry Schreiber, will be in our kitchen preparing their signature chicken miso ramen for National Ramen Day.

By Brad Dickerson

Here’s everything you need to make it at home.

Miso Paste (makes 4 to 5 portions)

Ingredients

  • 1 tbs Chopped Ginger
  • 1 tbs Chopped Garlic
  • 1 tbs Chopped Scallions
  • 1 oz Mirin
  • 1 oz Soy Sauce
  • ¼ tsp Arbol chili powder or cayenne powder
  • 1 oz Tahini paste
  • 1 tbs Cooking oil
  • 5 oz White miso paste

Instructions

  • In a small saucepot put ginger, garlic, scallions, and cooking oil
  • Sauté until fragrant
  • Add the rest of the ingredients
  • Warm through and blend with stick blender
  • Cool and reserve or make finished broth

Miso Broth Per Portion

Ingredients

  • 10 oz Chicken Broth (low sodium )
  • 2 oz Prepared Miso Paste

Instructions

  • Bring stock to boil
  • Add prepared miso paste
  • Blend with stick blender

To complete

  • Cook noodles to package instructions.
  • Put broth in a bowl
  • Place well-strained noodles in a bowl.
  • Garnish with toppings, roasted chicken, corn, bamboo shoots, scallions and burnt garlic oil.
  • Enjoy! 

