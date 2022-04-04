Making Bao and Broth’s chicken miso ramen for National Ramen Day

Bao and Broth Bao and Broth shows us how to make its chicken miso ramen. (Source: Bao and Broth)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Bao and Broth’s chef and owner, Larry Schreiber, will be in our kitchen preparing their signature chicken miso ramen for National Ramen Day.

Here’s everything you need to make it at home.

Miso Paste (makes 4 to 5 portions)

Ingredients

1 tbs Chopped Ginger

1 tbs Chopped Garlic

1 tbs Chopped Scallions

1 oz Mirin

1 oz Soy Sauce

¼ tsp Arbol chili powder or cayenne powder

1 oz Tahini paste

1 tbs Cooking oil

5 oz White miso paste

Instructions

In a small saucepot put ginger, garlic, scallions, and cooking oil

Sauté until fragrant

Add the rest of the ingredients

Warm through and blend with stick blender

Cool and reserve or make finished broth

Miso Broth Per Portion

Ingredients

10 oz Chicken Broth (low sodium )

2 oz Prepared Miso Paste

Instructions

Bring stock to boil

Add prepared miso paste

Blend with stick blender

To complete

Cook noodles to package instructions.

Put broth in a bowl

Place well-strained noodles in a bowl.

Garnish with toppings, roasted chicken, corn, bamboo shoots, scallions and burnt garlic oil.

Enjoy!

