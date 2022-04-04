New book aims to help families heal from trauma together

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A new book for parents and children to help learn how to heal from trauma together.

It’s called “My Big Notebook” and it’s an interactive book written by a local author and speaker.

Carla Carlisle is a former foster mom and now adoptive mom. Her son, who is now 12, endured years of trauma, yet is resilient and doing well with lots of help and support.

She took their experiences and lessons to help others.

May 7 is National Children’s Mental Health Awareness Day and the book will launch that day at Studio 229 on Brevard from 1 to 4 p.m.

Candi Carlisle joined us to talk more about the book and the mission to help other families.

