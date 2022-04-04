Taking a fresh look at your finances

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Two weeks from Monday is the deadline to file your taxes. That’s April 18 this year.

This is also a good time to take a look at your finances and make some changes.

Shane Tenny is a financial planner with Spaugh Dameron Tenny. He joined us to talk about some smart money moves. They include:

Set up automatic transfers

Increase your retirement contributions

Take a refreshed look at your student loan strategy

Make time to review your financial strategy

Protect yourself and your credit

While all the suggestions are not for everyone, find and implement the ones that make the most sense for your financial situation.

Related: Get the most with these Spring Cleaning hacks

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.