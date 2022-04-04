Taking a fresh look at your finances

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Two weeks from Monday is the deadline to file your taxes. That’s April 18 this year.
This is also a good time to take a look at your finances and make some changes.
Shane Tenny is a financial planner with Spaugh Dameron Tenny. He joined us to talk about some smart money moves. They include:
- Set up automatic transfers
- Increase your retirement contributions
- Take a refreshed look at your student loan strategy
- Make time to review your financial strategy
- Protect yourself and your credit
While all the suggestions are not for everyone, find and implement the ones that make the most sense for your financial situation.
