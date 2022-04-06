Family status and your taxes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Time is running out to get your taxes done.

Normally it’s April 15, but this year it’s April 18 because April 15 is Emancipation Day and that’s a holiday in Washington D.C.

So, it gives you a few more days to file or file for an extension. However, a reminder is that if you owe, that’s still due on April 18.

If you’re doing your own taxes, you know it can get confusing, especially if there are changes within your family.

So, we’re getting some help this morning.

Mitchell Kelling is a family law attorney at Offit Kurman. She talked with us about filing jointly versus separately, the dos and don’ts for claiming children on your taxes and how a custodial parent schedule can affect claiming children.

