John Carter dropped in to show off his customized Peeps

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A classic Easter treat, the Peeps brand recently began offering special, customized marshmallow candies to celebrate the holiday.

WBTV’s own John Carter, who has a soft spot for Peeps, took advantage of the sugary promotion, and dropped by the QC Life set to give them a taste test.

Those wanting to customize their own marshmallow ducks can pick between yellow, blue or pink Peeps, then a white, milk or dark chocolate drizzle, plus a topping.

You can make your own by visiting the ‘My Peeps’ section of Peeps’ website.

