Working together to prevent child abuse

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Pat’s Place Child Advocacy Center is holding its annual Everyday Heroes Philanthropy Luncheon in Charlotte on Thursday afternoon.

The keynote speaker for the event, which is hosted by Charlotte’s only child advocacy center that seeks to improve the system of protection for child victims of abuse, is Sarah Klein.

Klein was one of the first known victims of Larry Nassar, the former head physician of the U.S. Olympics Women’s Gymnastics team, who was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison in January 2018 for sexual abuse.

Klein was 8 years old when Nassar began sexually abusing her in 1988. Now, in her early 40s, she is a mother figure for hundreds of other survivors of Nassar’s abuse and an advocate for survivors everywhere.

She was among the more than 150 women who confronted Nassar at his trial, and as a lawyer and a mother of a 4-year-old daughter she continues to support other survivors.

Klein spoke with us today about how everyone can be a hero to a child.

Check out Pat’s Places’ website for more information about the organization.

