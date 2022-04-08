Autism Charlotte teams up with Legion Brewing to ‘Tap in for Autism’

QC@3 talked to Valerie Iseah, the CEO of Autism Charlotte, about what autism is, how Autism Charlotte serves the autism community and how COVID-19 impacted Autism Charlotte’s work.

By Andrew Barnett

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Autism Charlotte is teaming up with Legion Brewing to ‘Tap in for Autism’.

QC@3 talked to Valerie Iseah, the CEO of Autism Charlotte, about what autism is, how Autism Charlotte serves the autism community and how COVID-19 impacted Autism Charlotte’s work.

The Tap In For Autism event happened Thursday night at Legion Brewing from 6 p.m.-10 p.m.

Others can learn more about and support the work of Autism Charlotte on their website..

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

QC at 3
Andrew Barnett

Andrew Barnett

Andrew Barnett is a young writer from Alabama. A lifetime music lover and enthusiast. He has been writing for years and has published several places ranging from AllHipHop.com to Raycom Media’s Digital Hub before joining WBTV. He writes about any and everything, from news and politics to music and sports, and is a lover of research and learning.