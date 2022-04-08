Autism Charlotte teams up with Legion Brewing to ‘Tap in for Autism’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Autism Charlotte is teaming up with Legion Brewing to ‘Tap in for Autism’.

QC@3 talked to Valerie Iseah, the CEO of Autism Charlotte, about what autism is, how Autism Charlotte serves the autism community and how COVID-19 impacted Autism Charlotte’s work.

The Tap In For Autism event happened Thursday night at Legion Brewing from 6 p.m.-10 p.m.

Others can learn more about and support the work of Autism Charlotte on their website..

