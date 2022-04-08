Charlotte SHOUT! at Victoria Yards

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s the second weekend of Charlotte SHOUT!

Last week we showed you some of the cool interactive exhibits...

Today, we’re talking about what’s happening in another part of Charlotte SHOUT!

Victoria Yard will be the site of six artists creating new murals during Spray Jam. There will also be a jazz night on Saturday, along with other music-related activities.

Our friends at Charlotte Is Creative, Tim Miner and Matt Olin, joined us for more.

Related: Autism Charlotte teams up with Legion Brewing to ‘Tap in for Autism’

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.