The Jumping the Broom Wedding and Bridal Expo takes place in Charlotte this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - On QC@3, we talked to Lateria Watts, owner of 4th Edition Wedding Planning, who is taking part in the Jumping the Broom Wedding and Bridal Expo on Saturday.

The Jumping the Broom Wedding and Bridal Expo is run by CLT Black Owned.

Watts said she always spent time as a little girl making up wedding scenes but she never was a bride. She was always the director for all of the dolls.

As Watts got older, she says her passion for love and fairytale endings grew. She loved watching the work of David Tutera, “Four Weddings”, “Say Yes To The Dress” and last but not least, the classic movie “The Wedding Planner”

Watts has more than seven years of wedding experience.

She started out at North Carolina Central University, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in Hospitality and Tourism Admin - having to complete internships where she worked in the hotel business assisting with meeting setups.

Watts then moved on to assist a local business in the Raleigh/Durham area as a wedding assistant.

After a small break, she decided to follow her passion and begin her journey as one of Charlotte’s newest wedding planners.

“It was a great time to begin as I had time to thoroughly plan and execute my business launch. I am beyond proud of myself for stepping out on faith and accomplishing such a Lon term goal for myself! It feels amazing!,” Watts said.

Watts said she attended her first wedding expo in July 2021 with CLT Black-Owned business

“It was such a great experience. From the prize announcements to the music and vibes, down to the interaction with the attendees. I thoroughly enjoyed myself and it felt so good to meet other business owners in the industry. The timing was perfect and the venue was an excellent choice for this event. I am happy to be a part of such an amazing event again this year and I look forward to meeting more people and building some true connections with couples,” Watts said.

2022 is the first wedding boom year in over 30 years. The pandemic caused a lot of couples to cancel or reschedule.

Watts says weddings can be a stressful time for couples but Watts says that is what wedding planners are here for - to help plan and execute a vision that just seems so impossible.

April kicks off what Watts likes to call “the best season ever, wedding season!”

