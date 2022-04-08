Queen City Jam Clash brings four bands together to represent different music decades

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - On QC@3, we spoke with Winston Robinson, the executive director of Applesauce Group, about the inaugural Queen City Jam Clash.

The Applesauce Group is a 501c3 non-profit based in Charlotte that leverages art, culture, and entertainment as a tool to create points of access to organizations providing life-enhancing resources, largely to people from historically excluded communities.

Their next event is the inaugural Queen City Jam Clash, happening on April 9 from 4 p.m.-9 p.m. at Gateway Village Promenade as a collaboration with Charlotte Shout.

This event will be a music-driven competition where four bands are tasked with each representing a singular decade spanning from the 80s, 90s, 00s & 10s.

The bands will perform a 25-minute set before a panel of judges and a live audience to determine which decade produced the greatest Black music.

The winning band will receive a cash prize and the esteemed title of Queen City Jam Clash champion.

The vendor’s fair will begin at 4 p.m. and show performances will begin at 5:30 p.m.

