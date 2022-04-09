Shedding light on Parkinson’s disease during Parkinson’s Awareness Month

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Parkinson’s disease is something many of us know about or have heard of, but may be surprised to hear it is difficult to diagnose.

Parkinson’s is a neurological disease that interferes with a person’s motor functions, and can cause slow or involuntary movements, shaking or even freezing of the muscles.

What many people don’t know is that Parkinson’s disease can also affect a person psychologically, potentially causing depression, apathy or sleep disorders.

The month of April is actually Parkinson’s Awareness Month, so we brought in an expert, Mark Piegza, co-owner of Synergy HomeCare, to tell us a little more about it.

To the information Piegza shared, be sure to listen to today’s segment!

Related: Autism Charlotte teams up with Legion Brewing to ‘Tap in for Autism’

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.