S.W.A.T. to air its 100th episode this Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - After more than four years of run-time, one of CBS’s most popular shows is set to air its 100th episode this weekend.

On Sunday night, the show S.W.A.T., starring Shemar Moore and others, will celebrate reaching the century mark.

Moore was kind enough to sit down with the QC Life team about the show and what it means to hit 100 episodes on the air.

S.W.A.T. is now in its fifth season now.

You can watch Sunday’s episode at 10 p.m. on CBS or stream it the next day on Paramount+.

Related: Jazz great kicks off Jazz Room Concert Series’ 16th season

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.