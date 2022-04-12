2017: Remembering Gilbert Gottfried’s visit to Charlotte

The comedian and actor has died at age 67.

By WBTV Web Staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Gilbert Gottfried, comedian and actor, has died at age 67.

As reported by the Associated Press, “Gottfried died from recurrent ventricular tachycardia due to myotonic dystrophy type II, a disorder that affects the heart, his publicist and longtime friend Glenn Schwartz said in a statement.”

Gottfried visited WBTV’s Morning Break, now QC Morning, back in March of 2017 during his stop in Charlotte.

His family released a statement on Instagram on Tuesday announcing his passing saying, “Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor.”

