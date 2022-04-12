Home opener for Charlotte Knights is Tuesday night

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) – Baseball is returning to uptown Charlotte.

The Charlotte Knights will have their home opener Tuesday night at Truist Field against the Memphis Redbirds. It’s the first time the ballpark will be at 100% capacity for the home opener since 2019.

Players take the field at 6:30 p.m., so gates will open at 6 p.m.

Here is the man of the hour! We tracked down Homer! We are getting in shape for the @Knights big home opener tonight!@cherylbrayboy @MaryKingTV @WBTVKristenM pic.twitter.com/oLlar8jykP — QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) April 12, 2022

Tickets are still available for the opening matchup. Fans can snag those online but they can also purchase them in person. On game day, the box office is open starting at 9 a.m. until the game is over.

Of course, fireworks can be enjoyed from inside and outside the park after the game.

Weather-wise, it’s looking like a nice evening for the home opener.

Baseball is back! So are warm temps. Nice evening for the Knights home opener! pic.twitter.com/eEKKJv7Dkk — Leigh Brock (@LeighBrock2) April 12, 2022

