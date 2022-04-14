How to make classic Pan Bagnat

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We are heading into warmer days, which is great for getting outside with the family.

Chef Tillie Kerna is joining us with a scrumptious picnic sandwich recipe.

Here’s how you can make classic Pan Bagnat at home.

It not only keeps well but can be prepared in advance for all of the sophisticated flavors to develop before that first luxurious bite! This gorgeous Pan Bagnat sandwich, meaning “bathed bread”, is the ultimate street food in the region around Nice, France where you will find it in different variations. There are several substitutions for the ingredients in this flavorful seafood sandwich depending on your preference, location, time of year, or even just what you have in the pantry— perfect for picnics.

Ingredients

Crispy Baguette or Individual Rounds of Pan de Campagne (or French sourdough)

2 large Garlic Cloves, peeled & smashed

About 1/4 cup of Good Olive Oil

2 Tbsp Red Wine Vinegar

Herbs de Provence (a favorite is from Spicewalla located in Asheville)

4 Tbsp Pistou (easy to make from scratch or premade pesto is fine too)

Sea Salt (a favorite is the Tassafari blend from Big Sur Salts)

Freshly Ground Black Pepper

1/2 Small Red Onion, thinly sliced

2 Anchovy Fillets, finely chopped or use anchovy paste

2 cans of High-Quality Tuna, packed in olive oil--opt for a sustainable brand (Wild Planet is a go-to)

1 Tbsp dried Lemon Peel (again, Spicewalla from Asheville) or you can use the zest of one lemon

1/4 cup Pitted Niçoise or Kalamata Olives

1/2 tsp Dijon Mustard

4 Tbsp Capers, rinsed

Baby Arugula Leaves

2 Hard Boiled Eggs, sliced, local farm fresh

1/2 Cucumber, peeled and thinly sliced

2 Vine Ripe Tomatoes, thinly sliced

10 to 12 Large Basil Leaves

Instructions

Boil the Eggs. Place eggs in a pan and cover with cold water. Bring to boil on stovetop. While waiting for the eggs to boil make ice bath for the eggs in a bowl. Remove from heat after boiling begins and place lid on the pan and let sit for 11 minutes. When time is up immediately add eggs to the ice bath and set them aside. When cool peel the eggs. These can be made a day or two in advance.

Prepare the Bread. Slice the bread along its length to separate. Remove the inside of both slices of bread to make room for the filling. Rub the inside of each slice with the smashed garlic cloves. Spread pistou (or pesto) evenly on the inside of each slice. Drizzle with 1 Tbsp of the red wine vinegar and sprinkle with sea salt, pepper, and very lightly herbs de provence. Set aside.

Prepare the Onions. For this step, I like to break out my mandoline slicer for a super quick job. Place the onion slices in a bowl and add cold water to cover. Let them soak from 15 to 30 minutes at room temperature. I do this step to remove some of the powerful enzymes from the onion so it doesn’t overpower the sandwich.

Make the Seafood Filling. Mix together the tuna and its oil, anchovies, capers, olives, dried lemon peel, mustard, and the remaining tablespoon of red wine vinegar in a bowl. I like to use my chopper attachment to give the anchovies, capers, and olives a quick chop before adding to the other ingredients. You can use fresh lemon zest instead of the dried lemon peel. Stir gently and try not to separate the tuna chunks too much. Set aside.

Fill the Sandwich. Drain the onions and place them on a paper towel. Distribute the filling evenly across the bottom slice of the bread. Top the filling with the red onions, basil, sliced eggs, tomato slices, cucumber slices, and arugula. Sprinkle with sea salt and black pepper.

Assemble, Prep and Pack. Top the sandwiches with the top of the bread, and wrap tightly in plastic wrap. Press the sandwich using a cast-iron skillet or heavy pot filled with water for 10 minutes. Turn the sandwich over and repeat on the other side for 10 minutes. These sandwiches can be made in advance and kept up to 8 hours before serving. Before packing for your picnic slice through the sandwich with the plastic wrap still on it to keep the filling intact. I like to wrap mine in parchment and tie it off with baker’s twine before packing it in the basket because I’m just extra. The sandwich tastes best at room temperature.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.