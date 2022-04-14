Learning about the Jewish holiday Passover

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Passover begins at sunset on Friday, April 15, and concludes after nightfall on Saturday, April 23.

Rabbi Bentzion Groner, the executive director of Chabad of Charlotte, joined QC@3 to talk more about the holiday.

The festival of Passover commemorates the freedom of the Jewish People from enslavement in ancient Egypt in 1313 BCE.

After many decades of Egyptian slavery, God sent Moses to Pharaoh with a message to: “Let My People Go.”

But with Moses’ warnings dismissed, God sent upon Egypt ten plagues, the last one being the killing of the Egyptian firstborn while “passing over” the Jewish homes—hence the name of the holiday.

In 1954, the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory, the most influential rabbi in modern history, launched the worldwide Passover campaign, an effort to create awareness and promote the observance of the holiday.

The highlight of Passover is the Seder, observed on each of the first two nights of the holiday. The Seder is a fifteen-step family-oriented feast packed with customs and traditions.

Instead of chametz, you eat Matzah, which is flat unleavened bread.

