Union County Public Schools holding teacher career fair

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Calling all educators!

Union County Public Schools has positions to fill and there’s a job fair coming up at the end of the month.

The teacher career fair is happening on April 30 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Weddington High School, located at 4901 Monroe Weddington Road in Matthews.

Administrators from every school in the district will be there.

Tahira Stalberte joined us to talk about what positions are available, how to pre-register and what to expect when you go to the career fair.

