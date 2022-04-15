Alchemy, Easter Bunny team up for family egg hunt

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - While the kids may be hunting for Easter Eggs this weekend, the adults can get in on the fun too!

There’s an egg hunt that starts Friday and all you have to do is hit the Rail Trail.

Alchemy has teamed up with the Easter Bunny to hide 50 colorful eggs along the trail.

The eggs contain various goodies, including tokens valued between $5 and $50 to be redeemed at Alchemy.

Sarah McKenzie, Alchemy’s general manager, joined us to talk about the egg hunt and the restaurant’s all-day Easter brunch.

