Charlotte is Creative celebrates a Bear HUG recipient

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Ingrid Butler is the latest recipient of the Charlotte is Creative ‘Bear HUG,’ a grant given to creators who are facing obstacles of some kind.

Butler, who is an art therapist and founder of Space 212, is holding sessions to help college students release negative energy, stress and anxiety.

“Art is everywhere, and it is therapeutic – healing us all from within,” Butler said in an article on Charlotte is Creative’s website after being awarded the grant.

The grant will award Butler with $1,000 that she will use toward supplies and possibly a summer intern.

