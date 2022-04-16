Peer groups can help teens regain social confidence after the pandemic

CONCORD, N.C. (QC Life) - After two long years of pandemic life, socialization is finally starting to pick back up in the Charlotte area.

While we have all been affected by quarantines and restrictions, perhaps teenagers have been impacted the most.

That’s why groups such as the ones put on by Emerge Child and Family Counseling are so important.

At Emerge, teens will have an opportunity to meet with other kids their age, and can discuss issues such as virtual education, lack of social outlets, and less extracurricular activities.

The peer sessions will provide teens with an open environment to share and learn new things involving the teenage experience.

