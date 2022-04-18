Charlotte Knights celebrate Jackie Robinson, Negro Leagues during special tribute

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - On April 15, 1947, Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier in Major League Baseball.

That was 75 years ago, and the Charlotte Knights celebrated him and the Negro Leagues during Friday night’s game.

The Knights held the team’s Seventh Annual Negro Leagues Tribute, an event that started in 2014.

Friday’s game featured three former Negro League players - Sam Allen, Rock Hill, S.C. native Wali Cathcart and Larry LeGrande - on-hand to meet fans and sign autographs.

Ahead of the game, local historian Michael Turner Webb stopped by to talk about the history of the Negro Leagues in Charlotte and the impact of Jackie Robinson.

