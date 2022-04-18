TV star and medium Theresa Caputo is coming to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A popular reality television star is coming to Charlotte this week.

Theresa Caputo, the star of ‘The Long Island Medium’ TV show, will host a live performance on Thursday at Ovens Auditorium.

She says the goal of ‘Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience’ is to help people who have lost loved ones communicate with them once more.

Caputo stopped by the show to tell us a little more about what she does.

You can buy tickets to the event on her website.

Related: Special production of ‘Waitress’ starts Tuesday in Charlotte

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.